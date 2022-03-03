McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 372,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.16. 1,149,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,754. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.75 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.