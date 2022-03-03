MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of MAX opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 613,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.