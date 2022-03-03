Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

