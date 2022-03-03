Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

