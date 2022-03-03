Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 6.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.21 ($3.60) and last traded at €3.23 ($3.62). Approximately 71,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.46 ($3.88).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.
About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)
