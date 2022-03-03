MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of MD opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 448,374 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

