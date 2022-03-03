MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.
Shares of MD opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 448,374 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

