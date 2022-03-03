Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 5.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 170,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 164,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95.
Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
About Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)
Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
