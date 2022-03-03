Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 5.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 170,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 164,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

