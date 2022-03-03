Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$57.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

MX traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,311. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$67.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

