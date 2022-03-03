Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 994 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Repay were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

