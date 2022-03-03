Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

