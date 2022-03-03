Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $494,000 Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

