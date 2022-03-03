Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,519 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,786. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

