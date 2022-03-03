Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,564 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avaya were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 27.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

