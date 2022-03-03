Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 741 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $1,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

