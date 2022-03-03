Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,940 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xerox were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,813,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,811,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xerox by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 888,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

