MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.00.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
