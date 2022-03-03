MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.