MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 368.3% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MIN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,633. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.