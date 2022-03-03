Michael Garnreiter Sells 2,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KNX opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

