Michael Garnreiter Sells 2,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KNX opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
