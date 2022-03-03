Michel Dahan Sells 6,555 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AKBA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,255. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

