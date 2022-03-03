MicroMoney (AMM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,702.91

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $134,702.91 and approximately $134,803.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

