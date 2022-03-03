MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.62% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

