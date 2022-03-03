Millennium Management LLC Acquires 172,389 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 784,093 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 3,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 426,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 415,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

