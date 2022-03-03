Millennium Management LLC Buys 26,363 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

