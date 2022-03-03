Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 525,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.45 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

