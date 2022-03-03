Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 578,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 3.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.