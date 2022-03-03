Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

