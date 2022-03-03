Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 200.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in V.F. by 435.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

