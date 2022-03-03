Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of MLR stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.57.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
