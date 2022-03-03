Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

