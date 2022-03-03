MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 52% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $137.59 million and approximately $127,470.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00030740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00227290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,821,624 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

