Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

