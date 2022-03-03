Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $212,210.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $400.75 or 0.00944576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 13,206 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

