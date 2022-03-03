Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $447,617.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 68.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,104,557 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

