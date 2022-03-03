MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

