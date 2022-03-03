MML Investors Services LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NYSE HII opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

