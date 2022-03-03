MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,374 shares of company stock valued at $102,821,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.