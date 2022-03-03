MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

