Moneywise Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

TMO stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $558.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

