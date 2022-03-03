Moneywise Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.68. 1,126,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,150. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

