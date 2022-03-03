Moneywise Inc. Sells 7,668 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 139,498 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,154. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

