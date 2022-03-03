Moneywise Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$50.18 on Thursday. 35,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,461. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.