Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $42.94. 4,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.