Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 502 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $80.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

