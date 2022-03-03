Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $317.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $211.77 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

