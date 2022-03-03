Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $619,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

