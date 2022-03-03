Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,647,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 702.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

Booking stock opened at $2,163.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,435.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,374.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

