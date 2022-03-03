Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

