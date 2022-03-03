Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.