Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

