Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,538 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of ECON opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

