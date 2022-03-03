Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,538 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000.
Shares of ECON opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.