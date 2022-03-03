Morgan Stanley Buys 256,635 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.