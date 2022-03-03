Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Itron were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

