Morgan Stanley Lowers Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $21.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

SEER stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $854.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.92. Seer has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 344,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

